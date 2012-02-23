Feb 23 SXC Health Solutions Corp
reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly profit on
strong contract wins, prompting the pharmacy benefit manager to
predict a 38 percent revenue growth this year.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company forecast 2012 sales of
$6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, much higher than the $5.0 billion
it reported for last year.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $26.7 million, or 42 cents
per share, from $16.6 million, or 26 cents per share, last year.
Excluding special items, it earned 48 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which earlier this week won a $1.2
billion contract from a health insurer, more than doubled to
$1.38 billion.