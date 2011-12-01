* Q1 adj. loss/shr $0.03 vs est. loss/shr $0.13
* Q2 rev $15.4 mln vs est. $12 mln
Dec 1 Communications equipment provider
Sycamore Networks posted a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss, helped by its bandwidth management business.
For the first quarter, the company, reported a loss of $1.6
million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6.5
million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, losses came in at 3 cents a share.
Sycamore, which counts Verizon Communications and
Sprint Nextel among its customers, said revenue fell 32
percent to $15.4 million.
Two analysts expected a loss of 13 cents a share while one
analyst expected revenue of $12 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company closed
at $19.80 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.