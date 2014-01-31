BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Sydbank A/S : * Increase of sydbank's solvency need * Says the bank's solvency need at 30 September 2013 has been changed from 9.5%
to 10.4% * Says sydbank's actual solvency ratio represented 16.9% at 30 September 2013.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.