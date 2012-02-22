BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 Danish banking group Sydbank, twelve months to end-December. (millions of Danish crowns unless stated): 2011 2010 Forecast* Total core income 4,247 4,594 4,253 Impairment of loans 1,195 1,400 998 Pretax profit 301 558 493 * Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.