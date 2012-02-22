* Q4 pretax profit 95 mln DKK, vs 287 mln forecast

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 Danish bank Sydbank said it will not pay a dividend for 2011, after a writedown on lending to farmers saw it miss quarterly profit forecasts, adding it expected core earnings to rise this year, albeit only slightly.

"The fourth-quarter result is marked by our decision to take an additional writedown on our agricultural portfolio of 200 million crowns ($36 million)," chief executive Karen Frosig said on Wednesday.

The charge on its portfolio of cattle farming, pig farming and crop production resulted from tightened lending parameters for its agricultural buildings and plant business, Sydbank said.

It made a fourth-quarter pretax profit of 95 million crowns, compared with a forecast for 287 million in a Reuters poll and after a 23 million loss in the 2010 period.

The bank's total core income was steady at 1.11 billion crowns, in line with estimates.

"The continuing financial uncertainty leads generally to more difficult business conditions and the result is unsatisfactory," Sydbank said. "The development in core earnings, exclusive (of) trading income, is satisfactory."

Full-year core income, excluding trading income, rose 0.5 percent to 3.32 billion crowns. Trading income fell 28 percent to 927 million crowns

Sydbank shares were down 1.9 percent at 110.80 crowns at 1150 GMT, with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index down 0.6 percent.

TROUBLED FARMERS HURT

Loan losses rose to 460 million crowns from 456 million, against expectations of a fall to 263 million.

Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs and bad loans, primarily through exposure to the property market, with some starting to see higher writedowns from agricultural customers feeling the economic slowdown.

"The agricultural sector is right now the troubled child for the financial sector," Alm. Brand markets analyst Stig Nymann said. "I do not see the extraordinary writedown as a big surprise, but more as an expression that they realise the agricultural sector is facing some challenges."

Nymann said the bank's 2012 outlook looked cautious.

Sydbank forecast a slight rise in 2012 core earnings before impairment charges for loans and advances and said it expected unchanged or slightly higher trading income this year.

In October, Sydbank cut its full-year outlook after a 90 percent drop in third-quarter pretax profit, hurt by lower trading income and one-off costs related to staff cuts, and said more cuts could be necessary.

Two weeks ago, Sydbank unveiled plans to cut 89 jobs, restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce costs and counter higher funding costs.

The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new regulations drive up costs.

Also, rival Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, has announced plans to cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates. A similar plan has been announced by Danske Bank, the country's biggest lender. ($1 = 5.6059 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Kristian Mortensen; Editing by Dan Lalor)