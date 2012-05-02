(Adds details, quotes, share price)

* Q1 loan losses rise to 297 mln DKK vs 270 mln forecast

* Pretax profit 340 mln DKK vs 274 mln forecast

* Shares fall 0.3 pct

COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danish banking group Sydbank warned loan losses would rise this year, as it writes down debt secured on property to comply with tighter regulations.

The bank, the first major Danish lender to report first-quarter results, on Wednesday forecast loan impairments of around 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($71.12 million) for 2012, compared with 1.20 billion last year.

Danish banks have been stung by bad loans, primarily through exposure to the property market, with some seeing higher writedowns from agricultural customers feeling the economic slowdown.

However, Sydbank Chief Executive Karen Frosig said the writedowns due to the regulatory changes masked an improvement in the bank's underlying business as the economy shows signs of picking up.

"This has nothing to do with us seeing rising losses, quite on the contrary, we are seeing falling losses," Chief Executive Karen Frosig said.

Earlier this week, the Danish government bumped up its forecasts for 2012 and 2013 economic growth.

Sydbank said it expects impairment charges to decline to around 1 percent of bank loans and advances and guarantees in 2013.

Alm Brand analyst Stig Nymann questioned whether Sydbank's latest provisions would be sufficient.

"They had to take an additional writedown from agricultural clients in the fourth quarter and now they are taking additional writedowns on properties," he said.

First-quarter loan losses rose to 297 million crowns from 250 million, wider than analysts' average forecast of 270 million in a Reuters poll.

Pretax profit rose to 340 million crowns from 175 million in the same quarter a year ago, beating an average 274 million crowns estimate.

The result was helped by higher core and trading income.

Core income rose to 1.07 billion crowns, slightly above an average 1.16 billion crowns estimate in the Reuters poll.

Trading income rose 20 percent but missed analysts' average 227 million crowns forecast.

Sydbank shares were down 0.3 percent at 98.50 crowns at 0948 GMT, broadly in line with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

($1 = 5.6246 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Kristian Mortensen; Editing by Erica Billingham)