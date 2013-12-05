COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danmark's Sydbank
said it would record extraordinary impairment charges of 500
million Danish crowns ($91 million) in the fourth quarter
following an inspection from the Danish Financial Supervisory
Authority.
The bank's impairment charges in the fourth quarter are now
expected to total around 850 million crowns, and 1.83 billion
crowns for the full year.
The bank attributed the extra charges to a review by the FSA
of "150 large exposures" and to a final review by the bank of
exposures related to its acquisition of Tonder Bank. It did not
alter its expectations for broader full-year results.
($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)