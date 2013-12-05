(Adds detail, quotes, share price)
COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Denmark's Sydbank
said it would record extraordinary impairment charges of 500
million crowns ($91 million) in the fourth quarter following an
inspection from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
(FSA).
The bank attributed the extra charges to a review by the FSA
of "150 large exposures" and to a final review by the bank of
exposures related to its acquisition of Tonder Bank.
Sydbank, Denmark's third-biggest bank, agreed to acquire
Tonder Bank, a small lender in the south of the country with
18,000 customers, in November.
"We did get many new good customers, but the quality of a
part of the arrangements we have taken over has been
surprisingly bad," Sydbank's Chief Executive Karen Frosig said.
The bank's impairment charges are now expected to total
around 850 million crowns in the fourth quarter, and 1.83
billion crowns for the full year.
Writedowns on the activities taken over from Tonder Bank
represent around 225 million crowns for 2013.
The impairment charges on Sydbank's agricultural exposures
are now expected to represent 500 million crowns in 2013, 225
million more than expected previously, because the FSA assessed
that the bank's valuation models for farm buildings were not in
accordance with its instructions.
Sydbank did not alter its expectations for broader full-year
results.
Shares in Sydbank traded 4.4 percent lower at 0908 GMT,
against a flat Danish blue-chip index.
($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns)
