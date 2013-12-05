(Adds detail, quotes, share price)

COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Denmark's Sydbank said it would record extraordinary impairment charges of 500 million crowns ($91 million) in the fourth quarter following an inspection from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

The bank attributed the extra charges to a review by the FSA of "150 large exposures" and to a final review by the bank of exposures related to its acquisition of Tonder Bank.

Sydbank, Denmark's third-biggest bank, agreed to acquire Tonder Bank, a small lender in the south of the country with 18,000 customers, in November.

"We did get many new good customers, but the quality of a part of the arrangements we have taken over has been surprisingly bad," Sydbank's Chief Executive Karen Frosig said.

The bank's impairment charges are now expected to total around 850 million crowns in the fourth quarter, and 1.83 billion crowns for the full year.

Writedowns on the activities taken over from Tonder Bank represent around 225 million crowns for 2013.

The impairment charges on Sydbank's agricultural exposures are now expected to represent 500 million crowns in 2013, 225 million more than expected previously, because the FSA assessed that the bank's valuation models for farm buildings were not in accordance with its instructions.

Sydbank did not alter its expectations for broader full-year results.

Shares in Sydbank traded 4.4 percent lower at 0908 GMT, against a flat Danish blue-chip index. ($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)