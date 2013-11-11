Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish bank Sydbank A/S said on Monday: * To submit a public purchase offer for DIBA Bank * To submit a purchase offer of DKK 145 per share of DKK 20 nominal in
Diba Bank a/s * Says estimates the cash purchase price of DKK 478.5 million for all shares in
Diba Bank a/s
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.