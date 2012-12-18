* Raises 2012 impairment charges estimate to DKK 1.75 bln vs
pvs 1.4 bln
* Sees 2012 pretax profit of about DKK 600 mln
* Solvency reservations related to housing loans with
floating rates
COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 Sydbank, Denmark's
third-biggest bank, warned that provisions for rising bad loans
would hit its fourth-quarter profit as some homeowners are
unable to withstand interest rate hikes.
Sydbank now projects total charges of around 1.75 billion
Danish crowns ($308.70 million) in 2012, up from its previous
estimate of 1.4 billion crowns.
It said it expected a profit before tax of around 600
million Danish crowns for the full year, suggesting a profit of
about 26 million crowns in the fourth quarter, down from 95
million crowns in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Denmark has fared worse than Nordic neighbours Sweden and
Norway as a collapsing housing market has cut deep into
consumption and put the banking sector under pressure, although
housing prices have shown signs of recovering recently.
The provisions result from special risks associated with a
sharp increase in interest rates which would hit the bank's
portfolio of housing loans with floating interest rates.
Sydbank said that while the economic outlook for next year
did not imply interest rate hikes that would significantly
affect homeowners' disposable income, it couldn't rule out
quicker interest rate increases than currently expected.
"Against this background, the Bank has decided to record
additional impairment charges of around DKK 300-350m for its
retail client loans," it said.
"It is a big disappointment that the bank now needs to write
off even more than their estimate from the first quarter," said
Jyske Markets analyst Christian Hede.
Hede added however that he did not expect big rate increases
ahead and that the losses were not likely to be realised.
Sydbank's shares fell 1.9 percent at 1518 GMT.
($1 = 5.6690 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by
Louise Heavens)