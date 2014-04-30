BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Sydbank reported a first-quarter pretax profit below forecast on Wednesday and guided for lower writedowns for the full year.
The bank, Denmark's third-biggest by market capitalisation, said pretax profit rose 80 percent to 331 million Danish crowns ($61.3 million), below analysts' forecast of 345 million crowns.
Sydbank continues to project rising core income and trading income, but said it had lowered guidance for impairment charges to between 950 million and 1.1 billion crowns in 2014 from earlier guidance of less than 2013's 1.861 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.4020 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.