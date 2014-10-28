Oct 28 Sydbank A/S
* Q3 total income 1.15 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll
1.14 billion crowns)
* Q3 loan losses 129 million crowns (Reuters poll 165
million crowns)
* Q3 net profit 314 million crowns (Reuters poll 266 million
crowns)
* Continues to project rising core income and trading income
in 2014
* Says 2014 integration and restructuring costs are still
forecast to total around 75 million crowns
* Says 2014 costs (core earnings) are still expected to
increase as a result of acquisition of DiBa Bank
* Says 2014 impairment charges for loans and advances of
around 700-800 million crowns are projected
* Says Q3 tier 1 capital ratio 16.4 pct versus 16.5 pct
