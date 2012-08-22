COPENHAGEN Aug 22 Denmark's third-biggest bank Sydbank said on Wednesday it had taken the biggest of part of 2012 writedowns in the first half of the year and could now see a turning point.

"We have really settled with this. I feel this could be a turning point," Chief Executive Karen Frosig told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the bank kept its full-year loan loss outlook for this year unchanged, after posting a bigger-than-expected second-quarter pretax loss, hurt by a spike in loan impairments.

The bank said it still saw loan impairments in 2012 of around 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($234.64 million).

($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)