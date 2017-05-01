British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
SYDNEY May 2 Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd on Tuesday said it would not take up its rights to develop a A$5 billion ($3.76 billion) second major airport in the city's west, meaning it could lose its monopoly status within a decade.
The decision clears the way for the Australian government to build the airport expected to open in late 2026 itself, as is widely expected, or to offer the development to other groups, such as pension funds and infrastructure funds.
Sydney Airport Chief Executive Kerrie Mather said in a statement that it was in the best interest of investors for her company to decline the option to develop the airport based on the proposed terms, which did not include any government aid. ($1 = 1.3287 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
SEOUL, May 27 South Korea has dispatched its anti-piracy naval unit to waters off Somalia after communication with a Mongolian fishing vessel was cut when it requested help, fearing it was being followed by a suspected pirate vessel.