SYDNEY May 25 An arched tunnel made of tens of thousands of LED light globes and animal-shaped lanterns are among creative displays at this year's Vivid Sydney festival, an annual event of illuminated installations and music in the Australian city.

The 70-metre long tunnel, dubbed the "Cathedral of Light", stands at Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden. Large lanterns in the shape of animals including a rhinoceros, an elephant and turtles are among items on display at Taronga Zoo.

Vivid Sydney kicks off on May 27 and runs until June 18.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)