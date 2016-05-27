SYDNEY May 27 The Sydney Opera House was among
a number of landmarks illuminated in colour as the annual Vivid
Sydney festival opened on Friday with more than 90 light
installations dotted across the Australian city.
Over 150 artists from 23 countries have come together to
create the light show, which includes a colourful projection on
the Museum of Contemporary Art as well as lizards, gnomes and
witches illuminated onto the Customs House building.
Vivid Sydney runs until June 18.
(Reporting by Jill Gralow; Writing by Patrick Johnston in
Singapore; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)