Police and security staff stand in front of the Sydney Opera House after it was evacuated due to a police operation January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Siegel

SYDNEY Australian police said on Thursday that a police operation in Sydney has been concluded.

Police carried out operations at the Sydney Opera House and Manly, a beach suburb 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) north of the city's central business district, shortly after 0300 GMT, with the operations concluded about one hour later.

"Following information on social media, police conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Opera House and Manly as a precautionary measure," New South Wales police said in a statement.

No further details were provided on the nature of the operation.

