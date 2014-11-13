Nov 13 Sygnis AG :

* Says plans rights offering

* Says to increase company's share capital by up to 2.46 million euros by issue of up to 2.46 million new shares

* Says expects to generate gross proceeds of up to 4.95 million euros

* Says plans to use gross proceeds to finance its operating business, development and commercialisation of its proprietary product portfolio

* Says purchase price equivalent to subscription price of 2.00 euros per share