Dec 8 Sygnis AG :

* Signs initial non-exclusive distribution agreement for its first proprietary product with BioCat GmbH

* Says Sygnis grants BioCat non-exclusive rights to promote, market, sell, and support TruePrime Single Cell WGA kit for DNA amplification of single cells for next generation sequencing (NGS) applications