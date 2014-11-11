Nov 11 Sygnis AG
* Says revenues in first nine months 2014 amounted to 0.3
million euros(9-month 2013: 0.4 million euros)
* Says 9-month operating result improved by 20 pct to -2.3
million euros (9-month 2013: -2.8 million euros)
* Says 9-month net loss for period amounted to 2.4 million
euros, 17 pct better compared to prior-year period
* Says expects to further improve its operating results
(EBIT) significantly in FY compared to previous year
* Says reaffirms FY outlook updated on Aug. 14. Revenues
(including grants) for full FY are expected to be in range of
0.5 million euros and 0.7 million euros
