Aug 14 Sygnis AG :
* Says reports half-year results for the period ended June 30,
2014
* Says H1 revenues amounted to EUR 0.2 million (H1 2013: EUR
0.3 million)
* Says net loss in H1 2014 decreased by 22%
* Says operating result (EBIT) significantly improved by more
than 25% to -EUR
1.5 million in H1 2014
* Says revenues for the full fiscal year 2014 will be lower
than originally
anticipated
* Says is reducing its revenue forecast for full fiscal year
2014 to a range of
EUR 0.5 to EUR 0.7 million
* Says expects to improve its FY operating results (EBIT)
significantly
compared with the previous year
* Says expects lower revenues from license or co-development
agreements due to
antcipated change in terms of licensing strategy
