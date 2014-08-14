Aug 14 Sygnis AG : * Says reports half-year results for the period ended June 30, 2014 * Says H1 revenues amounted to EUR 0.2 million (H1 2013: EUR 0.3 million) * Says net loss in H1 2014 decreased by 22% * Says operating result (EBIT) significantly improved by more than 25% to -EUR

1.5 million in H1 2014 * Says revenues for the full fiscal year 2014 will be lower than originally

anticipated * Says is reducing its revenue forecast for full fiscal year 2014 to a range of

EUR 0.5 to EUR 0.7 million * Says expects to improve its FY operating results (EBIT) significantly

compared with the previous year * Says expects lower revenues from license or co-development agreements due to

antcipated change in terms of licensing strategy