BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 Sygnity SA :
* Signs 7.7 million euros ($9.4 million) deal to deliver software to Polska Spolka Gazownictwa Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd: