Dec 12 South Africa-focussed miner Sylvania
Platinum Ltd said some top executives, including its
chief executive, would give up a third of their pay for the
remainder of the year as the company cuts costs to offset
production lost as a result of recent strikes.
South Africa's platinum industry was hit by violent strikes
earlier this year, spawned by income disparities and a union
turf war for members.
The company had said in early October that it suspended
operations due to an on-going strike at neighbouring mines. It
resumed operations at its Mooinooi and Millsell plants in the
Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, later in the month.
Sylvania Platinum said production had recovered in November
following the resumption of operations.
It also said it expects full-year production of more than
50,000 ounces. In October, the company had forecast production
of about 53,500 ounces.
Sylvania produced 45,735 ounces of platinum group metals in
the year ended June 30, 2012.
The company said its CEO and deputy CEO will sacrifice a
third of their basic remuneration from January to June 2013.
The Perth, Australia office would remain closed and the
executive director in Perth would give up half his salary, the
platinum producer said.
Shares in the company closed at 9.625 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.