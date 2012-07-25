July 25 Symantec Corp unexpectedly
replaced its chief executive, naming current chairman and former
Intuit Corp CEO Steve Bennett to run the world's
biggest maker of security software.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday that Enrique
Salem stepped down, effective immediately, ending a three-year
term during which he and the company had been criticized by Wall
Street analysts and investors for a string of financial
disappointments.
"It was in the board's judgment that it was in the best
interests of Symantec to make a change in the CEO," Bennett said
in a statement. "My view is that Symantec's assets are strong
and yet the company is underperforming against the opportunity."
The company had not disclosed that it was considering
replacing Salem.