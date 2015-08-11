BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports HY pre-tax profit 203.6 mln rupees
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 11 Antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in cash to a group that includes Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Symantec said on Tuesday it expected about $6.3 billion in net cash proceeds after the sale closes. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS MORTGAGE LOAN FOR 508,000 EUROS WITH BANCO SABADELL