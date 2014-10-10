(Adds background on company's performance)
By Soham Chatterjee and Arathy S Nair
Oct 9 Norton antivirus software maker Symantec
Corp will split into two publicly traded companies, one
focused on security and the other storage and backup,
potentially making itself more attractive to suitors.
The move by Symantec, which has fired two CEOs since 2012 as
its stock and financial performance lagged many other software
makers, follows a trend of companies splitting in an effort to
boost their share prices. The deal also reverses its long
troubled $13.5 billion acquisition a decade ago of storage
software maker Veritas.
Slowing PC sales have hurt its security sales, while
sluggish demand for its storage and data management software has
diminished the value of Veritas, which was seen as a "cash cow"
when it was purchased.
"Symantec has been a headache name for tech investors over
the last decade," said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives.
"It's nice to see the board make a decision that strategically
makes sense for the company and its investors."
The break-up, which was announced on Thursday, comes during
a banner year for spinoffs. More than 60 are expected to be
completed this year, the most since 2000, according to Spin-Off
Research.
Among the recently announced spinoffs, Hewlett-Packard Co
is separating its PC and printer unit from its corporate
hardware and services operations. Online auction
company eBay Inc is spinning off its electronics
payment service PayPal.
A number of potential buyers, including Cisco Systems Inc
and NetApp Inc, are likely to show interest in
the two surviving Symantec businesses, Piper Jaffray analyst
Andrew Nowinski said in a note.
"Post split, you have two companies, one focused more on
cash flow and one focused more on revenue. So, put together, can
it help revenue? I think it can, certainly, but you have to
execute," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer with Solar
Asset Management.
Symantec's revenue fell 3 percent to $6.7 billion in its
most-recent fiscal year as its storage business struggled. That
unit's operating income dropped 19 percent to $574 million as
revenue fell 4 percent to $2.5 billion, according to the
company's 10-K annual report.
Historical figures for the new security division were not
immediately available, though the company said it had revenue of
$4.2 billion last year.
Michael Brown will continue as Symantec's CEO, while Thomas
Seifert will be its chief financial officer. John Gannon will be
general manager of the information management business prior to
the spinoff, which is expected to be completed by the end of
2015, Symantec said.
Shares in the new business will be distributed tax-free to
Symantec shareholders at a ratio that has yet to be determined.
J.P. Morgan acted as Symantec's adviser.
Symantec shares closed down 2.3 percent at $23.44 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday. They were quoted at $23.50 in extended
trade.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Lewis
Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Simon Jennings
and Cynthia Osterman)