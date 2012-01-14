By Jim Finkle
Jan 13 A group of Indian hackers has
offered support to an American man who filed a lawsuit against
Symantec Corp by publishing source code from a 2006
version of Norton Utilities, a software program at the heart of
the legal dispute.
A spokesman for the group, which is known as "Lords of
Dharmaraja," released more than 13,000 files that were part of
the product's source code late on Friday. "Pass it on to
forensics and win the lawsuit," YamaTough said via Twitter.
The proposed class-action lawsuit claims that Symantec seeks
to convince consumers to buy Norton Utilities and PC Tools
software programs by scaring them with misleading information
about the health of their computers. Symantec has said those
claims are without merit.
It was not immediately clear how the source code might help
the case. And one of the attorneys working with plaintiff James
Gross said that he did not welcome assistance from the Indian
hackers.
"This is not something we think is necessary to support our
case and we don't support hacking," said Jay Edelson, an
attorney with Edelson McGuire LLC. "We are not a rogue nation
where the only hope is for people to take matters in their own
hands."
Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said that his company no
longer sells or supports Norton Utilities 2006. "The current
version of Norton Utilities has been completely rebuilt and
shares no common code with Norton Utilities 2006," he said. "
Symantec previously confirmed that the same group of hackers
had accessed the source code to some of its anti-virus software
.