March 9 Hackers have published the
blueprints to a 2006 version of Symantec Corp's widely
used Norton Antivirus software on the Internet, according to the
software maker.
Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said on Friday that the
release of the source code, during the last 24 hours, posed no
risk to millions of Norton customers around the world whose PCs
are protected by its security software.
"The code that has been exposed is so old that current
out-of-the-box security settings will suffice against any
possible threats that might materialize as a result of this
incident," he said.
Symantec has previously disclosed that a group called Lords
of Dharmaraja that is affiliated with the hacker group
Anonymous was in possession of source code for several of its
products. It said the code was obtained in a 2006 breach of the
company's networks.
The hackers have previously released the source code for two
other Symantec products: Norton Utilities and pcAnywhere.
.
The company initially urged customers to disable pcAnywhere
in the wake of release of that product's source code, then it
issued an upgrade to the software and said told customers it was
safe to use again.