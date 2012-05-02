BOSTON May 2 Symantec Corp repeated a forecast issued last week that profit would fall this quarter after sales of its storage and server management software fell in the previous period.

Last week's warning sent its shares tumbling as the unexpected news set Symantec back with investors, a somewhat familiar place for a company that has missed Wall Street expectations several times in recent years.

"The Symantec story has been one step forward, then two steps backward. That continues to be a cause of frustration with investors," said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives.

The company forecast on Wednesday that profit, excluding items, will drop to between 37 cents and 38 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter ending June 29, compared with 40 cents a year earlier.

It also projected it would post first-quarter revenue of between $1.65 billion and $1.66 billion. That range is between minus 0.5 percent and up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company also released results for its fiscal fourth-quarter that were in line with the preliminary results issued last week.

The sore spot in the fourth-quarter results was its storage and server management division, whose revenue dropped 6 percent from a year earlier to $591 million.

Quarterly revenue at its corporate security unit rose 8 percent to $503 million. Revenue at its consumer business, maker of Norton security products, rose 2 percent to $523 million.