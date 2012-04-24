April 24 Software maker Symantec Corp
said it expects its quarterly profit to fall short of its
previous expectations, hurt by weaker-than-expected sales of new
licenses.
The data storage and security products maker now expects a
quarterly profit of about 38 cents per share, down from its
previous forecast of 41 cents to 42 cents per share.
It expects revenue of about $1.68 billion, compared with its
previous outlook of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.
The company's shares, which closed at $18.07 on Monday on
the Nasdaq, fell 7 percent to $16.84 in premarket trading on
Tuesday.