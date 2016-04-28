BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, cut its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecast below analysts' estimates, and said its Chief Executive Michael Brown will step down.
The company cut its revenue forecast to $873 million from a range of $885 million-$915 million, and lowered its adjusted profit to 22 cents per share from 24-27 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 25 cents per share on revenue of $901.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brown will continue as CEO until a successor has been appointed, the company said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.