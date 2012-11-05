BOSTON Nov 5 Software maker Symantec Corp said on Monday that one of its group presidents, Rowan Trollope, is leaving the company, making him at least the second senior executive to depart since the anti-virus software maker fired its chief executive in July.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Trollope resigned, effective Nov. 12, to pursue another job. He oversaw the Symantec units focused on cloud computing and small- and medium-sized business clients.

Trollope could not be reached for comment. A company spokeswoman said that no successor has been named.

Last month the company, which also makes storage and backup software, disclosed that its global sales chief would be leaving the company. Its new CEO, Steve Bennett, has since taken direct control of managing the sales force.

The board charged Bennett with revitalizing a company whose stock price has underperformed its peers in recent years.

Bennett said in a conference call last month that all options were on the table as he engineers a turnaround company and that he was starting with "a clean piece of paper."