BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
(Corrects to show quarterly profit rose, not fell. Corrects revenue and profit figures.)
BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit as its new chief executive conducted a strategic review of the company's operations after his predecessor's firing in July.
The company, which has seen its stock languish for years, reported net income attributable to Symantec shareholders of $193 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept 28, compared with $182 million, or 24 cents a year earlier when there were more shares outstanding.
Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion.
Editing by Leslie Gevirtz
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents