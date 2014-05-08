CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 Antivirus and security software maker Symantec Corp reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cutting as it adjusts to falling PC sales.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $217 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 28, from $190 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.75 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico