UPDATE 2-U.S. judge rejects Uber bid to move Waymo case to arbitration
* Judge partially grants Waymo injunction bid but details unclear
May 14 Antivirus and security software maker Symantec Corp reported a 6.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower demand for its consumer security products.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $176 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 3, from $217 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell to $1.52 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Judge partially grants Waymo injunction bid but details unclear
WASHINGTON, May 11 The United States and China will expand trade in beef and chicken and increase access for financial firms, as part of a plan to reduce the massive U.S. trade deficit with Beijing, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.