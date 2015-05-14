May 14 Antivirus and security software maker Symantec Corp reported a 6.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower demand for its consumer security products.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $176 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 3, from $217 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $1.52 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)