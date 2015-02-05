Feb 5 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, announced a new $1 billion share buyback program on Thursday.

The company, whose security products usually come bundled with PCs, also reported a 3.9 percent fall in third-quarter revenue to $1.64 billion.

Symantec's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $222 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 2, from $283 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)