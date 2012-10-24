BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp said its worldwide head of sales, William Robbins, was leaving the company.
Symantec Chief Financial Officer James Beer said the company had no immediate plans to fill Robbins' position.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents