April 10 Security software maker Symantec Corp
has been seeking buyers for its storage software
business, Veritas, or the entire company for several months,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Symantec has approached NetApp Inc, EMC Corp
and several private equity firms to gauge their
interest, the people said, asking asked not to be identified as
the deliberations are confidential.
However, interest from potential buyers has been limited
because of a tax burden associated with splitting the company,
the people added.
As of Friday's close, Symantec had a market capital of about
$17.5 billion, with Veritas accounting for roughly half of that,
the sources said.
Symantec said last year it would split into two publicly
traded companies - one focused on its security business and the
other on its storage and backup business, potentially making
itself more attractive to suitors.
Slowing PC sales have hurt the security business, while
sluggish demand for its storage and data management software has
diminished the value of Veritas, which was seen as a "cash cow"
when it was purchased for $13.5 billion a decade ago.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has been advising Symantec on
the potential split as well as the possible sale of the entire
company, according to the sources.
Symantec, EMC and JPMorgan declined to comment, while NetApp
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources, that Symantec had, "in recent weeks", contacted private
equity firms and possible industry bidders about buying Veritas.
(Additional reporting By Bill Rigby in Seattle and Arathy S
Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)