* Affects Symantec Endpoint Protection for business
* Symantec not sure what caused the problem
* Says only affects Windows XP machines
* Customer says Symantec offering compensation
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 13 A bug in an update of Symantec
Corp's anti-virus software caused some Windows PCs to
crash late this week, making machines inoperable until they were
serviced in an embarrassing episode that angered some customers.
The company disclosed the problem on its website, saying
that an update to its widely used Symantec Endpoint Protection
12.1 and Norton anti-virus software for businesses caused some
PCs running Microsoft Windows XP software to crash
repeatedly, showing what is known as the "blue screen of death."
The embarrassment comes at a challenging time for Symantec,
whose shares have lost about a quarter of their value since it
warned of a pending profit decline three months ago.
"Enterprise security has continued to be an uphill battle
for Symantec," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with FBR Capital
Markets. "There is increasing competition. The company
historically has not been consistent around executing."
The company knows so far of about 300 corporate customers
that have been affected, and about 60 consumer customers.
Customers reported it took Symantec hours to identify and
fix the bug and that they needed to fix computers broken by the
tainted update on their own.
Symantec blamed the glitch on software compatibility issues
that arose after an update was released late on Wednesday. PCs
could be fixed if customers manually removed the software from
each disabled computer, it said in an advisory.
"Phoning Symantec support this morning was the start of the
hell we went through," one customer said in a support forum on
Symantec's website.
"The support is a joke, the quality control is a joke, and
the software is not much better."
COMPENSATE ME
Customers complained on a Symantec user forum that the
removal process was time consuming, although one said the
software maker had offered compensation for the inconvenience.
That customer said on the support site that he emailed
technical support to ask: "How is Symantec going to compensate
customers for the hours of lost worker production and the time
and effort taken by IT staffs to rectify this huge error by
Symantec?"
He said a company representative called him 20 minutes later
to say they were working on a compensation package.
"I encourage everyone to ask to be compensated for the time
and effort it took all of us (to) fix Symantec's software," the
customer said on the support site. ()
Symantec spokeswoman Ellen Hayes did not respond when asked
if any compensation that might be in the works.
A technology manager with Dutch company PSO Beheer BV told
Reuters the bug caused some 150 PCs to fail. His company had to
close a laboratory with equipment running on Windows XP machines
and also sent some workers home so they could access their
network remotely.
"It did have quite an impact on our business," said manager
Ron van den Broek. "My first impression is Symantec is
downplaying the effects of this issue."
A Maryland-based insurance company temporarily shut down
anti-virus software for all its 150 PCs to prevent them from
getting damaged, leaving them without protection, the company's
technology manager told Reuters.