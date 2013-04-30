CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
April 30 Shares of security software maker Symantec Corp dropped around 10 percent in less than a minute on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, prompting a trading halt.
The shares dropped to a low of $21.93 around 10:11 a.m. Eastern.
Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said he could not immediately comment on the unusual movement in the stock price.
The stock resumed trading five minutes later, and bounced back above $24. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.