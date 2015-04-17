By Liana B. Baker
| April 16
April 16 Software security and storage provider
Symantec is moving ahead with its plans to split into
two publicly traded companies by January, a move that it views
as more tax-efficient than a sale of one of its units, top
executives said this week.
"That's the plan, to spin it," Chief Executive Michael Brown
said in an interview. "For shareholders, it's tax free, which is
a huge advantage for them."
Reuters reported last week that Symantec had been exploring
a sale of its Veritas information management and storage unit or
of the whole company. But interest from potential buyers has
been limited because of a tax burden associated with splitting
the company.
The company is planning to start trading as two companies by
Jan 4, 2016.
Symantec will separate its business focused on corporate and
consumer security software, which had $4.2 billion in revenue
last year, from Veritas, which is smaller, with about $2.5
billion in revenue. It first announced the tax-free spinoff last
October.
The Reuters report said Symantec had been looking into a
sale of Veritas for several months and had approached NetApp Inc
, EMC Corp and several private equity firms to
gauge their interest.
Shareholders have been pushing for a break-up with Veritas,
which Symantec acquired in 2004 for $13.5 billion, for many
years, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Siefert said.
"It didn't surprise them, it was a 'finally' type of
statement," he said, referring to shareholders' reaction to the
spinoff.
Brown, who took over as Symantec CEO in 2014 after joining
the company as a Veritas board member in 2004, will remain in
his role. Veritas will later search internally and externally
for a new CEO.
Symantec on Friday revealed its financial targets for the
two companies for the first time.
In fiscal year 2016, which started April 4, Symantec said
revenue will be flat to up 2 percent with EPS growth between
$1.80 and $1.90 per share. Veritas' adjusted revenue will be up
4 to 7 percent.
The company is targeting 2016 cash flow for the combined
companies in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. For
2017, it is aiming for cash flow at Veritas to be between $750
million and $820 million, and between $1.08 billion and $1.44
billion at Symantec.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Christian Plumb)