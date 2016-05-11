BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 11 SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Says the company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in U.S.- SymBio Pharma USA, Inc. on May 11
* Says SymBio Pharma USA, Inc. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products
Source text in Japanese:t.im/13ymo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
* Novartis -data at ASCO, ICML and EHA meetings demonstrate meaningful advancements in cancer care- updated analyses from Kisqali pivotal phase iii monaleesa-2 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: