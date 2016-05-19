BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Says a Tokyo-based investment business limited partnership ups stake to 11.56 percent from 0 percent and becomes the top shareholder of the company
* Says change occurs on May 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsokyD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO