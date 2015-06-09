NEW YORK, June 9 Symbiont, a U.S.-based company
that uses so-called blockchain technology, has raised $1.25
million in funding from prominent U.S. financial professionals,
the company said on Tuesday.
The blockchain is bitcoin's main technological innovation,
allowing users make to make instant, anonymous payments, and
without government regulation.
Early investors in Symbiont include Duncan Niederauer,
former chief executive of NYSE Euronext Inc, and Matt Andresen,
former trading head at hedge fund Citadel and now co-chief
executive officer of Headlands Technologies.
Dan Tierney and Stephen Schuler, founders of a
high-frequency trading firm formerly known as Getco, have
invested as well through Wicklow Capital, the company said. The
other investors were Scott Carmilani, the chairman and chief
executive officer of Allied World Assurance Company, and
Celeridem FinTech Fund.
A "Series A" round of institutional investment is expected
to close in the third quarter, Symbiont said.
Symbiont said it has developed "Smart Securities" technology
which aims to improve the way the issuance, trading and
settlement of securities takes place in the capital markets.
Mark Smith, chief executive and co-founder of Symbiont,
emphasized that the company does not run an exchange.
"Our focus is not trading digital currencies. Our focus is
the application of the blockchain or distributed ledger
technology in conjunction with smart contracts for the issuance,
management, trading, clearing, and settlement of different
traditional financial securities."
By making programmable versions of traditional securities
available on a distributed ledger, Symbiont said the platform
will allow institutional and retail users to issue, trade and
process a range of instruments more efficiently in a single,
global, decentralized and distributed peer-to-peer financial
network."
