Nov 13 Symbio Polska SA :

* Q3 revenue 5.4 million zlotys versus 3.8 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating profit 32,441 zlotys versus 113,773 zlotys last year

* Q3 net loss 18,705 zlotys versus profit of 66,884 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:

