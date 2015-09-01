ZURICH, Sept 1 Symetis SA, which develops of heart valve replacement devices, aims to raise 80 million Swiss francs ($83.39 million) from an initial oublic share offering (IPO) this year, it said on Tuesday.

The Lausanne-based company said the money from the Swiss listing will allow it to expand commercial activities in the European Union and boost research and development efforts and clinical trials in Japan and the United States.

Credit Suisse is the global coordinator and joint bookrunner, with Jefferies International also a bookrunner. ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by David Goodman)