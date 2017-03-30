March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.

Boston Scientific said it expects the deal to be immaterial to 2017 results, on an adjusted basis, slightly boost results in 2018, and be increasingly accretive thereafter. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)