* Sumitomo to pay $32 per share, 32 pct premium to 1-month
average
* Symetra shareholders will also get $0.50/shr special div
in cash
* Symetra chief Marra and team to continue leading U.S.
business
* Shares of Symetra up 6.7 pct in premarket trade
(Adds details and context throughout, dateline)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Aug 11 Japan's Sumitomo Life has agreed
to buy U.S insurer Symetra Financial Corp for about $3.8
billion, the latest multi-billion deal in the world's largest
insurance market by acquisitive Japanese companies.
Japan's life insurance market, the world's second-largest,
has been relatively profitable and stable but its weak growth
prospects amid a rapidly ageing population have prompted major
domestically focused players to look overseas.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc in June agreed to buy HCC
Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, while late last
month Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co agreed to buy
StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion.
Reuters reported last week Bellevue, Washington-based
Symetra had been exploring the possibility of selling itself and
possible suitors included Sumitomo Life Insurance Co,
Japan's fourth-largest life insurer.
Sumitomo, with 27 trillion yen ($216.2 billion) in assets,
will pay $32 per share for Symetra, representing a 32 percent
premium to the U.S. company's average share price in the past
month. Symetra shareholders will also receive a previously
announced special dividend of $0.50 per share in cash.
Chief Executive Thomas Marra and its management team will
continue to lead the business in the United States.
Shares of Symetra were up 6.7 percent in premarket trading.
OVERSEAS BUSINESS
Founded in 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits,
annuities and life insurance. It is partly owned by White
Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, a holding company of
several financial services companies.
Symetra's largest shareholders, White Mountains and
Berkshire Hathaway, which have about 18 percent and 17
percent respectively, have agreed to vote in favor of the
transaction, Symetra said in a statement.
Sumitomo Life has hitherto had only minimal overseas
operations, consisting of minority stakes in insurance companies
in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.
The company said the acquisition of Symetra will boost the
proportion of its overseas business to 14 percent in premium
revenue and 8 percent in adjusted profits, based on its previous
year's results.
Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to
Sumitomo Life and Morgan Stanley to Symetra, the two
insurers said.
With three of Japan's top four life insurers having made
multi-billion U.S. deals, including Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co's
$5.6 billion acquisition of Protective Life, industry
leader Nippon Life will likely draw attention as the next big
buyer.
Nippon Life, with $500 billion in assets, has said it is
looking for overseas targets and could spend up to 1.5 trillion
yen on acquisitions and investments at home and abroad over the
next 10 years.
($1 = 124.8900 yen)
(Additional reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel and David Holmes)