NEW YORK, April 22 Wall Street-backed
communications platform Symphony Communication Services LLC and
online storage service Box Inc are partnering to allow
each other's customers to access their services, the companies
said on Wednesday.
The partnership will allow Symphony's customers to store and
share information using Box's system, which has encoding tools
to keep data safe and is able to track the file transfers. Box's
customers will also be able to use Symphony's platform, which
integrates a range of information and communications tools into
one central location.
Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
Box has 45,000 business customers in a variety of
industries, while Symphony is primarily used by a group of big
Wall Street banks and asset management firms that own the
company, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and BlackRock
Inc.
Paul Teyssier, product manager at Symphony, said data
security and tracking is essential for customers in highly
regulated industries like banking "where security and control
over information is critical."
