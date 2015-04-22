NEW YORK, April 22 Wall Street-backed communications platform Symphony Communication Services LLC and online storage service Box Inc are partnering to allow each other's customers to access their services, the companies said on Wednesday.

The partnership will allow Symphony's customers to store and share information using Box's system, which has encoding tools to keep data safe and is able to track the file transfers. Box's customers will also be able to use Symphony's platform, which integrates a range of information and communications tools into one central location.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Box has 45,000 business customers in a variety of industries, while Symphony is primarily used by a group of big Wall Street banks and asset management firms that own the company, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and BlackRock Inc.

Paul Teyssier, product manager at Symphony, said data security and tracking is essential for customers in highly regulated industries like banking "where security and control over information is critical."

(Editing by Ted Botha)