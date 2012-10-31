* CEO Bertram says food supplements also a growth area
* Says looking for acquisition opportunities
* Does not see firm as an acquisition target
By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 German fragrance and flavours
maker Symrise plans to leverage its links with global
consumer goods companies to take a bigger slice of the market
supplying ingredients for skin and hair care products, its chief
executive told Reuters.
In the $20 billion global fragrance and flavour market,
Symrise ranks fourth after Givaudan, IFF and
unlisted Firmenich.
It sells cosmetic ingredients and scents that go into
creams, shampoos and detergents made by global consumer goods
groups like Unilever, Procter & Gamble and
Colgate-Palmolive.
Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram said the group wanted
to capitalise on its links with such heavyweights to accelerate
growth in areas such as skin and hair care.
"In the area of active cosmetic ingredients we want to
continue to grow much faster than in our other businesses," he
said in an interview.
Similarly, Symrise's flavours business is aiming to build on
its experience in developing snacks and drinks for global food
companies to diversify into nutritional supplements.
Symrise this year bought a 12 percent stake in Sweden's
Probi, which sells probiotic ingredients to yoghurt
makers such as Danone, and a minority stake in Swedish
food ingredient developer Indevex Biotech.
"We have made acquisitions in the past and we will continue
to keep an eye out for opportunities. We have the financial
means," said Bertram, who became CEO in 2009.
Asked about the group's full-year prospects, he said Symrise
would do everything to avoid a negative surprise.
"We have managed to build up trust with investors and
analysts. We don't want to put that at risk."
Symrise previously said it was targeting 2012 sales growth
of 3-5 percent and a margin for earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 20 percent over sales.
Often subject to speculation it could be taken over, Symrise
is keen to stress it is well placed as an independent player.
Diversified chemicals groups would not find sufficient cost
savings by buying Symrise, and competitors would have a hard
time justifying a takeover approach, the CEO said.
"Where would they squeeze anything (out of Symrise)? We have
the best margins in the industry," he said
According to StarMine, Symrise sports an EBITDA margin of
19.9 percent, compared with 19.2 percent at Givaudan and 18.4
percent at IFF. Analysts on average expect an EBITDA margin of
20.3 percent for 2012, according to StarMine.